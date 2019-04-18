Prison Will Not Be Worse Than Losing My Son – Lawyer Assa Nyakundi Speaks

I have lost everything, these were the words of lawyer Assa Nyakundi who last month “accidentally” shot his son, Joseph, 27.

The city advocate is still at the Nairobi Hospital where he has been recuperating following a high blood pressure scare.

Speaking to the Nation, Nyakundi maintained that his son’s death was an accident despite a postmortem report indicating that the deceased was shot from outside the car.

“There is nothing more to lose at this point. I have lost everything,” he stated, adding that prison is a much better place than the lose of a child.

He also mentioned that his late son was an Arsenal fan and was about to leave for the States for further studies.

“Both of us were arsenal fans and I was trying to teach him some golf. We were preparing to take him abroad to further his studies,” he said.

Should the case go to trial, the lawyer noted that he will defend himself as will his lawyers.

“If it turns out there will be a trial, I will defend myself and my lawyers will do their bit because it was an accident,” he continued.

Now in a “fair” condition, Nyakundi told the daily that his first born son, Noah, is yet to visit him in hospital.

According to him, a lot of information has been misrepresented by the media.

“A lot of things have been written in the media based on non-facts. Where I live is very open and the Judiciary Training College is on the road to my house, so how was it possible that the shot was from outside the car as people claim based on a post-mortem report they have not seen?” he posed.

The daily also indicates that there are officers outside his room. All his visitors have to be screened before seeing him.

Investigating officer Godfrey Munene told a court that the sickly advocate recorded his statement last week.

Makadara senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji directed the matter to be mentioned on April 24 to establish whether Nyakundi can appear in court.

The Nyakundi family laid Joseph to rest at the Lang’ata cemetery in the absence of his father on April 2.

