Telkom Courts SMEs With Cloud-based Voice Service, ‘Omniconnect’

Telkom has introduced a cloud-based fixed voice service dubbed “Omniconnect”, that targets SMEs and the corporate world.

The service powered by technology company Avaya, besides making and receiving calls, will also offer other features such as conference calls and the ability to integrate with email and the mobile phone.

According to Telkom, businesses can also flexibly upgrade or scale down the service, in line with changing needs and technology trends.

“This solution will free corporates and SMEs to focus on their core businesses, without being bogged down by the cost of acquiring, running and maintaining this system. This is the future of doing business; enabling them to become more efficient in their operations by simplifying their processes and infrastructure,” said Telkom managing director Mr Kris Senanu.

According to Fadi Hani, Vice President – Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Avaya, the service is aimed at shifting technology toward the fluid business environment.

“As we continue to invest in Kenya, one of our key focus areas is enabling customers to do business the way they want. We look forward to bringing even more customer-centric innovations into this important market with Telkom,” said Hani.

Senamu says that the service guarantees security and in-call stability.

“It runs on a secure system, deployed on Telkom’s backbone network, to protect it from direct access through the Internet, and confers an extra layer of security,” he adds.

Read: WhatsApp Blocks Admins from Adding Users to Groups Against Their Will

The Telkom Hosted PBX service, Omniconnect, also features web collaboration and video calling.

The service comes in three offerings: two options for corporates (silver and gold) and one for SMEs.

The SME option will offer the customer between five and 20 extensions, and comes with third-party mobile app support, as well as basic phone features (making and receiving calls, holding, transferring, voicemail, and parking/paging).

The corporate option, which services a minimum of 20 extensions, provides call recording and ad-hoc video-conferencing on the silver tier. Customers investing in the gold tier will enjoy the same benefits, plus voicemail to email, video calling, web collaboration, Office 365/Outlook integration and conference bridge.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu