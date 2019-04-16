Police Fatally Injure Defiant Armed Gang Members In Mlango Kubwa

Police on Monday rescued three victims of armed robbery in Mlango Kubwa area, Nairobi.

During the incident, the police fatally injured two of the gangsters, while one escaped unhurt.

According to the Directorate of Acrimony investigations (DCI), the armed men refused to surrender, prompting the officers to open fire.

Reports indicate the officers were doing their normal patrol when they responded to distress calls from the neighborhood.

“Officers on patrol Today responded to screams of help from 3 victims of #robbery at Mlango Kubwa area.The gang refused to surrender-two fatally injured;1 Escaped,” DCI said in a tweet.

Read:Armed Gangsters Rob Shop Sh1 Million In Kisumu

One of the victims was fatally injured while their other two lost their valuables.

Police recovered a revolver pistol, three rounds of ammunition and a Somali sword.

Officers on patrol Today responded to screams of help from 3 victims of #robbery at Mlango Kubwa area.The gang refused to surrender-two fatally injured;1Escaped. Two victims robbed off & 1 seriously injured. A Revolver loaded with 3 rounds of ammunitions & Somali sword Recovered. pic.twitter.com/gwYgoyNZ7F — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 16, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu