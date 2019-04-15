Nameless Explains Why He Almost Walked Out On Marriage

The happy celebrity couple of Nameless and Wahu almost broke up a few years ago.

Speaking to Radio Jambo, Nameless, a renowned singer revealed that he almost walked out on his marriage after his wife got pregnant with their first child.

The Megarider crooner revealed that the first two years of the marriage were the toughest.

“In the beginning of marriage two or three years after, nilikuwa nashindwa what is not happening. Then ujue just when we got married she got pregnant. Sasa unajua pregnancy inakujanga na vitu zingine huzielewi. I almost left at that time,” he stated.

On how they have stayed together for so long, the father of two noted that they figured out things along the way.

“Hatuko na siri ati tuliget married tukalearn ati hii ndo plan yetu. Hakuna kitu kama hiyo, mna learn along the way as you try to have an understanding,” he added.

The couple will in September celebrate 14 years of marriage.

They said their vows at an intimate gathering along the shores of Lake Naivasha.

Years later, Nameless admitted, he still struggles with understanding Wahu’s mood swings.

