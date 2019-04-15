Cuban Doctors Posted In Lamu County Leave Abruptly After Colleagues’ Abduction

Two Cuban doctors posted in Lamu county have left the county abruptly following the recent abduction of their colleagues in Mandera.

Reports indicates the doctors cited insecurity as the reason for their move.

Lamu county boarders neighbouring Somalia country.

On Friday, two Cuban medics posted in Mandera were abducted and their bodyguard shot dead by suspected Al Shabaab militants.

The gunmen are said to have crossed over to neighboring Somalia country with the doctors identified as Landy Rodriguez (a surgeon) and Herera Correa (general practitioner).

Following the incident the government recalled Cuban doctors based in Garissa and Wajir counties over safety concerns.

Speaking to a local daily on Saturday, Garissa OCPD Aaron Morasae confirmed that the medics from Garissa left on Saturday morning and it was not clear when they’ll return to work.

Wajir Governor Abdi Mohamud told The Standard that his government was directed to evacuate its two Cuban doctors to Nairobi following a national security advisory.

The government has intensified security in the region as the search for the two medics continue.

Elders from Mandera county moved to Somalia on Friday to negotiate for the release of the doctors.

Insiders revealed that the victims were alive and were being moved from one place to another.

Last week,police spokesman Charles Owino said the National Security Advisory Committee was doing everything to ensure the officers are evacuated.

“Concerted efforts are being made for their search and rescue by a multinational agency team. The team has also briefed Health, Interior and Defense CSs,” he said in a statement to newsrooms.

He confirmed that a driver had been arrested in connection to the Friday morning attack and was aiding the police with investigations.

The abducted doctors are among 100 Cuban specialists who arrived in the country in June 2018.

