Tougher Times Ahead For Kenyans As Fuel Prices Go Up In Latest Review

Kenyans will have to tighten their belts as fuel prices go up . The rise will take effect on Midnight April 15.

In the latest review, super petrol will go up by Ksh.5.25, diesel by Ksh.5.52 and kerosene by Ksh.2.76 in Nairobi. This prices will include the 8% government imposed tax that was passed by the finance act.

This means super petrol, diesel and kerosene will retail at Sh106.6, Sh102.13 and Sh102.22 respectively in Nairobi from Sunday midnight.

“The changes in this month’s prices have been as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 9.14%from US$ 568.55 per ton in February 2019 to US$ 620.54 per ton in March 2019; Diesel increasing by 11.19% from US$ 561.64 per ton to US$ 624.51 per ton and Kerosene increasing by 1.88% from US$ 650.29 per ton to US$ 662.55 per ton,” said ERC.

Here is the review by the ERC:

