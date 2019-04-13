Wanyama On The Mark As Spurs Whitewash Huddersfield (Video)

Lucas Moura scored a brilliant hat-trick as Tottenham cruised past relegated Huddersfield and moved above Chelsea into third in the Premier League.

A much-changed Spurs side dominated from the off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and deservedly went ahead when Victor Wanyama danced around Ben Hamer and slotted home midway through the first half.

Moura added their second just 144 seconds later as he rifled a low shot past Hamer after being played in by Moussa Sissoko.

And he completed his hat-trick deep into injury time with another emphatic finish past Hamer.

Christian Eriksen and Fernando Llorente had earlier hit the woodwork for Spurs as they piled on the pressure, although Hugo Lloris was called into action late on to tip a Leandro Bacuna free-kick on to the crossbar.

Huddersfield remain bottom and have now lost six consecutive league games.

