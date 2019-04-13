Kitui Woman Wants DCI To Help Reunite Her With Son ‘Kidnapped’ by Estranged Husband

A woman in Kitui has been having sleepless nights for almost a year after her estranged husband took away their only son, Jonathan Maingi Muriithi.

In a report seen by Kahawa Tungu, Everlyne Mwongeli Kyalo expresses her pain and anguish of being separated from her son, Jonathan Muriithi, since 2017.

According to her, life for her and her then loving husband was good until 2017 when, David Muriithi suddenly left their matrimonial home, “without any provocation.”

Ms Mwongeli then notes that since her husband left their home, she single-handedly took care of her son until when her estranged husband showed up and took away the child without consent.

Narrating her story, Mwongeli stated: “He later called me and promised to return the child after the Easter holidays. However, he never returned him. He resulted to threats and intimidation.”

Following the unfruitful plea to have her son back, Mwongeli filed a case in Kitui Law Courts and even obtained several court orders against David and effectively granting her custody of the minor.

Despite the court orders, David is yet to return her son to her.

Subsequently, the court issued a warrant of arrest against him however, Mwongeli states that he is yet to be arrested to date.

Mwongeli painfully mentioned that she has been in court for over 20 times and no order or arrest warrant have been obeyed.

The distressed mother, who doesn’t even know the well-being of her son, brought the court orders to the Central Police Station in Nairobi, however the OCS is claimed to have refused to receive the warrant of arrest claiming he was not aware of the location of work or David’s residence to execute the arrest.

At the time of the publication of this story, David had cut all communication with Mwongeli.

She now seeks the intervention of DCI to aid her get back her child.

