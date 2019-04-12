Three Arrested For Being In Possession Of Sh2 Million Worth Of Goods Meant For Daadab Refugees

Police officers manning a roadblock in Matuu on Thursday intercepted a Mercedes Trailer transporting goods meant for Daadab Refugee camp.

In there were over 600 bags of Sorghum of 50kgs each,valued at more than two million shillings.

The suspects behind the syndicate have since been arrested and identified as; Abdijabar Sheikh Alio, 21, Mohamed Muktar Manoor, 31 and Suleiman Ibrahim Siat,45.

The three who will be charged with being in possession of unaccustomed goods contrary to section 200(d) (iii) of E.A.C Customs Management Act 2004 diverted the goods to Nairobi for sale.

Last month, a leaked United Nations document indicated that the government of Kenya had ordered for the closure of Dadaab Refugee Camp by mid-this year citing national security threats.

The letter addressed to UNHCR called on the international agency to “expedite the relocation of the refugees and asylum-seekers residing therein.”

Similarly, in 2016, the government had declared its intentions to close down the camp, citing concerns that Al Shabaab was using it as a base to plan terrorist acts in Kenya.

But the High Court blocked the move in 2017, asserting that it was unconstitutional and was an act of Kenya violating its international obligations.

