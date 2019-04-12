Posta Kenya Launches Clearing And Forwarding Hub In Nairobi

The Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) has launched their National Logistics Hub and the new Posta Cargo Service at their headquarters in industrial area along Machakos Road.

The new service seeks to execute clearing and forwarding services for delivery of goods both locally and internationally.

“As the Corporation mandated to includes provision of accessible, affordable and reliable Postal Services to all parts of Kenya, they will us their 623 local postal outlets and 192 international destinations to also service EMS courier and parcel services,” read a statement from the state corporation.

This National Logistics Hub and Cargo Service was opened by PS. Jerome Ochieng’ who was representing the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Information, Communication & Technology, Mr Joe Mucheru.

Speaking during the event on behalf of CS Mucheru, Jerome said that Posta Kenya should use the opportunity to align itself to the fast-changing consumer needs in adaptation of new technologies.

“This enables the development of suitable last-mile delivery networks, which today are the enablers of economic, social, financial and digital inclusion,” he said.

The service is among the latest services launched by the parastatal, in a bid to turnaround from the old working mode where it has been making little income. Other services include Mpost, Tunza Nyumba naPosta, EMS2GO, the Postal Digital Parcel locker, E-njiwa among others.

According to Mr Dan Kagwe, the PostMaster General, Posta’s capacity to handle distribution and logistical services was demonstrated by how they handled IEBC logistics during the National General Elections.

“As we embark on the journey of becoming the backbone of e-commerce business in the region, this hub will be key to a seamless service to our esteemed customers. the Corporation is moving forward and is steadfast in its quest to remain the logistics Corporation of choice in the region.” said Mr Kagwe

The event was also attended by Mr Moses Muia who represented the Commissioner General KRA, Mr, John Njiraine among other CEOs of various state corporations.

