Wazito FC Rejects Sponsorship Deals From Betting Companies

Wazito Fc
Ricardo Badoer, Owner Wazito FC/courtesy

The owner of football club Wazito FC Ricardo Badoer has said that his club will never accept sponsorship from betting companies. The Dubai based investor exuded confidence that the team that was founded in 2011  will receive a shirt sponsor soon.

He then posted a photo telling children that gambling was bad.

The club has refused to follow in the footsteps of Kenya Premier League clubs Gor Mahia FC and AFC Leopards who have been dealing with Sportpesa as their shirt sponsors.

The national Team Harambee Stars recently inked a deal with Betin-Kenya in the latest entry of betting firms into the Kenyan football scene.

Wazito FC has plans to be the first  team in Kenya to have a stadium owned by it. They also started Wazito TV to air their games .

