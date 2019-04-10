Wazito FC Rejects Sponsorship Deals From Betting Companies

The owner of football club Wazito FC Ricardo Badoer has said that his club will never accept sponsorship from betting companies. The Dubai based investor exuded confidence that the team that was founded in 2011 will receive a shirt sponsor soon.

He then posted a photo telling children that gambling was bad.

Just to make it clear, Wazito FC will never accept betting company as shirt sponser . We are confident to land major longterm Sponser in a very near future. pic.twitter.com/g41GwraxBa — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) April 9, 2019

The club has refused to follow in the footsteps of Kenya Premier League clubs Gor Mahia FC and AFC Leopards who have been dealing with Sportpesa as their shirt sponsors.

The national Team Harambee Stars recently inked a deal with Betin-Kenya in the latest entry of betting firms into the Kenyan football scene.

Wazito FC has plans to be the first team in Kenya to have a stadium owned by it. They also started Wazito TV to air their games .

