Relief For Governor Obado As Court Allows Him Access To Slain Sharon Otieno’s Backyard

Migori Governor Okoth Obado is free to tour neighboring Homa Bay county.

This is following the High Court ruling on Tuesday that removed the restriction cap limiting his movement.

Last year, the court imposed the restrictions as part of Obado’s bail terms following charges linking him to the murder of Sharon Otieno.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Jessie Lessit said the purpose of the bail condition has been served and is no longer necessary.

The governor had appealed for the review of his bail terms.

In his argument, Obado through his lawyers, stated that his work involved travelling and shuttling mostly from Nairobi to Migori Town where his official residence and county offices are situated.

Last week, Obado skipped an event by opposition Leader Raila Oding in Awendo, citing court restrictions.

During a presser on Thursday, Obado stated: “I would have wished to join Raila Odinga and the people of Awendo in the commissioning of the KMTC… unfortunately the orders given by the court in the Sharon Otieno murder case bar me from stepping into Awendo town because of its proximity to Homa Bay County.”

Obado’s aid Michael Oyamo and Migori County clerk Caspal Obiero were also charged with the death of Ms Otieno.

Last month, the two were freed on a Ksh2 million bond each and one surety of same amount or a cash bail of Ksh1,000,000.

Governor Obado is also out on cash bail.

