Controversial Pastor Ng’ang’a Moves To Court To Seek Protection Over Sh3.6 Million Debt

Neno Evangelism pastor James Ng’ng’a has moved to court to stop his prosecution over Sh3.6 million rent arrears.

Ng’ang’a owes the money to a landlord in Karen.

The controversial pastor, argues that the criminal investigations against him are based on a purely commercial transaction which are supposed to be treated as a civil suit.

The pastor claims, his intended prosecution is against his fundamental rights, which according to him amounts to abuse of the judicial process.

He now wants the court to stop his prosecution pending hearing of his petition.

Wickson Njoroge Mwathi is listed as the first respondent in the case.

Others are Inspector General of Police (IG), Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Through his lawyer, the pastor argues that he has been subjected “untold mental and psychological anguish and torture” following the accusations leveled against him.

According to him, the acts of the respondents in the case are aimed at depriving him his rights to freedom and security.

Ng’ang’a claims the move to prosecute him over payment of Sh3.6 million to Mr. Mwathi as lease agreement for a seven-bedroom house in Karen, is illegal.

“The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th respondents have instituted criminal investigations and intend to prosecute the petitioner on Tuesday in respect to a complaint lodged by the 1st respondents which is purely a civil matter arising out of a lease agreement on L.R No.7792/25&7792/26 Karen, Nairobi, entered into on April 6, 2016,” read court papers.

The televangelist is out on police bond after his arrest last week.

On Friday last week, Ng’ang’a reportedly spent Thursday night in police custody.

However, he strongly dismissed the reports, terming them propaganda targeted at tainting his name.

He reprimanded the media for constantly airing stories targeted at tainting his reputation.

Ng’ang’a is also facing criminal charges following his attack on Citizen TV’s Linus Kaikai.

Kaikai, the Director, Strategy & Innovation at Royal Media Services, filed a complaint with police over the “consequences” threat from Ng’ang’a over his stance on ‘con’ pastors in Kenya.

He said men of the cloth ought to have a theological degree before being allowed to take the pulpit.

In a three-minute video, Ng’ang’a threatened the journalist saying degrees are not a qualification in Gods work.

” I do not know how to read and write but today I want to talk about something. First I want to thank those who cannot read, we will not be stopped from getting to heaven because we do not have degrees. Saying that preachers who do not have degrees should be banned is totally wrong. And for that news anchor, this is Kenya and not Rwanda, why are you talking like that, did all your brothers in Murang’a go to school?” he asked Kaikai.

