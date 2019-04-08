Jambojet Flight To Diani Fails To Depart Due To Mechanical Mishap

A Jambojet flight JM 8690 scheduled to depart for Diani at 10.20 am on Monday is yet to take off.

According to a source who spoke to Kahawa Tungu, the flight had mechanical mishap forcing the pilots to keep on turning the engines on and off.

Captain in charge is said to have declined to take off as the computers malfunctioned as well.

“We boarded at 10 am and the flight was to depart at 10:20 am the pilot and crew have refused to depart also,” the source intimated.

So dire was the morning incident that all the emergency doors remained open due to the heat.

Now, Kahawa Tungu understands, the passengers are at the lounge awaiting further communication from the airline.

In February, Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel Ruto aboard a Jambojet 8619 was forced to turn back to Mombasa mid-flight after one of the engines failed.

