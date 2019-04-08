Former IG Joseph Boinnet Sworn In As Tourism And Wildlife CAS

Former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has been sworn in as Tourism and Wildlife Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) at State House, Nairobi.

The ceremony was conducted by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Also present during the oath-taking ceremony, were Deputy President William Ruto, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Tourism CS Najib Balala among other senior government officials

Boinnet, whose terms as IG elapsed last month, was appointed by President Kenyatta on March 13, in his Executive Order No.4 of 2019.

He was replaced by Hillary Mutyambai, who was sworn in on Monday morning at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

During the Monday afternoon ceremony, President Kenyatta witnessed the signing of the Leadership and Integrity Code and the Accountability Pledge by the two leaders.

President Kenyatta congratulated them, saying he looks forward to work with them.

“I am looking forward to working together with you in our mission to deliver services to the people of Kenya,” President Kenyatta said.

Earlier, speaking during the swearing in of Mutyambai, Boinnet said he leaves the police service a contented man.

He congratulated Mutyambai and wished him well as he takes office as Inspector General.

