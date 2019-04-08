Tribalism At KRA? Central Region Takes Lion’s Share In Management Positions

Employees from the Central Region at the management level at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) account for 37.6 percent of the total, a new report has shown.

According to the report tabled in parliament last week, there are 50 executives from the region out of 133, which only accounts for 17.33 percent of the country’s population.

The region is followed at a distance by Nyanza which has 12.03 percent against a population representation of 10.58 percent.

This means that the two regions are over-represented according to the diversity policy for state ministries, department and agencies. The policy states that ethnic groups whose job representation surpasses their corresponding national population proportion are over-represented.

In the section, Rift Valley had 6.88 percent, Western 0.32 percent and Eastern 0.4 percent.

As if that is not enough, the region takes the lion’s share in the middle-level jobs, where they take 29.69 percent of the slots.

The disparity can be attributed to having a commissioner general from the central reigion in the past 16 years.

According to the report, only five communities control 80.45 percent of the top positions at the John Njiraini led team, with the remaining being left for 11 communities.

This means that over 26 communities are not represented at KRA’s management level.

