Unease Within Gor Mahia Camp Ahead Of RS Berkane Clash

Gor Mahia players are silently disgruntled a day to their historic CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals first leg match against RS Berkane of Morocco on Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium.

The players are feeling unappreciated because the management has not kept their word to clear their winning bonuses accrued since last season, according to one player.

“Most of us are owed up to Ksh120,000 in winning bonuses, more than what some of us take home as salary but the office is just taking us in cycles.

“When we decide to strike fans turn against us without knowing the truth with some claiming that we are being incited,” the player, who did not want to be mentioned, told Kahawa Tungu.

Another player added: “We have done well – winning matches even at the continental level and the club has earned money but we can’t see the money.”

The players were paid their March salary on Friday afternoon but were disappointed that they could not meet the chairman Ambrose Rachier to discuss the hot issue of bonuses.

“We wanted a motivation ahead of the game on Sunday and the club paying our bonuses is what we wanted.”

Efforts to reach Sally Bollo, the treasurer, for comment were fruitless but we managed to get hold of the deputy Secretary General Ronald Ngala, who assured that they will be paid.

“We prioritized paying their salaries but there are efforts to also pay the bonuses.”

