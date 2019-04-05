Tumutumu Secondary School On The Spot For Torturing Students Suspected To Be Lesbians

Tumutumu Secondary School is on the spot for mistreating 32 girls whom the school management has accused of being lesbians.

Information reaching Kahawa Tungu indicates that the girls have been isolated from other girls, and were not even allowed to sit for their end-term exams.

“For the past one week 32 girls have been subjected to inhuman treatment by the administration. The 32 are being alleged to be lesbians. The school has refused to give us parents evidence of such allegations. The girls have been denied to do the end of term exams yet we have paid school fees (sic),” said one of the parents who spoke to Kahawa Tungu.

According to the parent who spoke to us on condition of anonymity, the students have been beaten to an extent of having wounds on their bodies. They were barred from wearing shoes for a whole week, in which they have been walking bare-feet.

“They have been called criminals and being told that being given food is a privilege. They have been isolated from the rest of the girls while class and exams were going on. They were kept in the rain and got rained on. Some got sick but they had no one to call for help,” adds the parent

At the time of going to press, this desk learns that the girls had already been sent home and ordered to come back on May 7 (3days after normal reschedule) which means they will still miss the opening exams.

During all this time, the administration of the school did not call the parents to inform them of the ‘crime’ committed by their daughters, opting to torture them before sending them home.

The parents are now calling upon education CS Prof George magoha to take action against the administration of the school.

