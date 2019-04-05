Tiaty Residents Receive Beer Donation From Chinese Company After Starvation Reports

Residents in Tiaty, Baringo County were treated to unexpected ‘ceremony’ today when they went to receive relief food, only to be given alcohol by Chinese nationals.

The incidence happened at Katikit Mixed Boarding Primary School where they received the treatment by Chinese Company, Ghuanshan International Mining Company Limited.

Their banner read, “Relief food to Tiaty, committee to save life.”

The company had brought 20 cartons of beer and 24 cans, which caused a scuffle as the hundreds of residents struggled each to have the lion’s share.

The Standard reports that the scramble began shortly after local leaders including area Member of Parliament William Kamket left.

The beer was branded Tsingtao beer.

The company also carried three hundred bags of maize, 20 ten-litre cans of cooking oil.

Khan Ke, the director of the company said they decided to donate beer since they realized locals liked beer.”We decided to include beer in the food donation after we realised they like beer,” said Khan Ke.

