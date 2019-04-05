Range Rover Sport, BMW Seized In Nairobi After Being Stolen From London

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced that they have stopped two concealed high-end vehicles reported to have been stolen from London, United Kingdom.

According to KRA, the Range Rover Sport and BMW X5 were brought into the country through he Mombasa Port.

In a statement issued on Friday, KRA noted that the two vehicles had been sealed in a 40-foot container on February 19,2019 abroad MV, Maersk Brooklyn, which was from the UK.

Their inspection came in after they had received an intelligence of the suspected stolen vehicles.

Speaking on the surprising turn of events, KRA Customs officer Kelvin Safari noted that according to import documents, the said container should have been carrying one Mercedes Benz A180 and a BMW 125I Sport.

“…but upon scanning, a used Range Rover Sport HSE SDV6 and used BMW X5 were found inside the container,” Safari stated.

In addition to that, officer Safari revealed that the exporter was registered as Kola Solomon from London, UK and the Consignee was listed as Namanya Alex of Kampala, Uganda.

Safari further stated that the authority is working with other local and International Investigation and Enforcement agencies with the aim of arresting and prosecuting those behind this international vehicle smuggling syndicate.

However, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred.

In March, KRA revealed that it impounded cars with foreign number plates and those which did not have a valid permit.

