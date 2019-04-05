President Kenyatta Dons Jubilee Shirt In Support Of Party Candidate In Wajir West By-election

President Uhuru Kenyatta today showed up with a Jubilee shirt in support of party candidate Ahmed Kolosh in the forthcoming Wajir West Constituency by-election scheduled for April 25.

Kolosh was received at the State House accompanied by National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale, who refuted claims that Jubilee is divided.

“We assured our party leader that North Eastern is a Jubilee territory and we shall mobilize wananchi and members of our party in Wajir West so as to deliver the seat to our party,” said Duale.

The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court nullified the election of Kolosh.

Kolosh will battle it against ODM’s Prof Mohamed Yusuf Elmi, Ford Kenya’s Daudi Muhammed Ali and Kanu’s Abdirahman Mohamed. Kolosh had won the election on an ODM ticket but following the nullification, he defected to Jubilee.

This comes a time when the Jubilee Party has been accused of being divided, with President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto creating two antagonising sides since the March 9 handshake last year.

In January, President Kenyatta hosted DP Ruto to a swahili lunch after making key changes to the cabinet, to imply party unity.

On March 26, President Kenyatta made a random visit to Deputy President William Ruto’s Annex office at Harambee House, Nairobi accompanied by other party members including Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Jubilee MP’s have been accusing the ODM Party leader Raila Odinga of trying to create disunity in the party in disguise of the handshake.

15 MPs said Raila is silently eyeing Ruto’s seat and is behind Orengo’s censure motion to have Ruto impeached.

The legislators are Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Sylvanus Osore (South Mugirango), Purity Ngirici (Kirinyaga Woman rep), Cate Waruguru (Laikipia woman rep), Nixon Korir (Langata), Kipsengret Koros (Sigowet-Soin), Benjamin Mwangi (Embakasi Central) and Joyce Korir (Bomet MP).

According to the Mps, the DP is being targeted by his enemies in the war on corruption.

