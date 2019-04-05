Police Arrest Three Suspects Carrying Crude Weapons In Ugenya As By Election Takes Centre Stage

Violence has been reported in Ugenya constituency during the on going by elections. The area police boss Willy Simba said that three people had arrested with crude weapons.

On person was injured in Udira Kamrembo polling station, OM candidate Chris Karan blamed his opponents for the incidents and said that they would not be intimidated.

We had an incident where a person was hurt and fortunately enough, we were able to catch up with the vehicle which was carrying the thugs. He was arrested and was taken to the police station. As I am speaking, the suspect is at the Ukwala Police Station,” he stated.

The election in the area has been marred with violence.Last week angry youth stoned the convoy of Mr. Aran destroying 11 car from the convoy. The IEBC and police called the candidates to a meeting to warn them against instigating violence.

The seat fell vacant after the court nullified the election of David Ochieng of the Movement for Development and Growth.

By Elections are also on going in Embakasi South.

