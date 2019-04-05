in NEWS

Police Allegedly Take Away Victim Of “Accidental” Shooting Kennedy Onyango From KNH

189 Views

Dandora
/courtesy

A man, Kennedy Onyango who was accidentally shot by police at the Dandora police station was withdrawn from the Kenyatta National Hospital where he was recuperating from gun shot wounds.

The OCS of Dandora police station took him back to the station to book him into custody. Reports from social media  have indicated that Onyango was still week and could barely stand on his own.

Read:Citizen TV Crew Robbed In Kirinyaga in The Ongoing Devolution Conference

Police in Dandora have been accused of extra- judicial killings of youth in the area. The twitter who posted said that the police were trying to keep Onyango in custody in his frail condition.

Various reports have shown that youth from indigent areas have been report missing after being taken into police custody.  Parents in the areas have often complained of their sons missing with no trace and the police seem unbothered of their whereabouts.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Merxcine Cush

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

huduma namba

Huduma Namba Is A Fraud Scheme Aimed At Benefiting Kenyatta Family – David Ndii

KNH Acting CEO Thomas Mutie Sent Home For Terminal Leave