Police Allegedly Take Away Victim Of “Accidental” Shooting Kennedy Onyango From KNH

A man, Kennedy Onyango who was accidentally shot by police at the Dandora police station was withdrawn from the Kenyatta National Hospital where he was recuperating from gun shot wounds.

The OCS of Dandora police station took him back to the station to book him into custody. Reports from social media have indicated that Onyango was still week and could barely stand on his own.

Read:Citizen TV Crew Robbed In Kirinyaga in The Ongoing Devolution Conference

Police in Dandora have been accused of extra- judicial killings of youth in the area. The twitter who posted said that the police were trying to keep Onyango in custody in his frail condition.

*URGENT ALERT*

Kennedy Onyango who was shot by police "accidentally" at the Dandora Police Station and has been recuperating at KNH after undergoing surgery has been picked by the OCS from Dandora police station from his hospital ward and up to now their destination is unclear. — Uhai Wetu (@UhaiWetu) April 4, 2019

Police law states that police are responsible for medical treatment and should come first above anything else. — Uhai Wetu (@UhaiWetu) April 4, 2019

They are now processing Kennedy's fingerprints and it looks like he will spend the night in the cells despite his condition and is if to rub it on his parents faces they've now asked the parents to clear the hospital bill despite Kennedy being shot by an officer inside the cells. — Uhai Wetu (@UhaiWetu) April 4, 2019

Various reports have shown that youth from indigent areas have been report missing after being taken into police custody. Parents in the areas have often complained of their sons missing with no trace and the police seem unbothered of their whereabouts.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu