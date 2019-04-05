Blow To Academic Writers As Paypal Suspends Payments By Essay-writing Firms

Paypal will no longer process payments by essay-writing firms that sell academic papers to university students.

On Wednesday, the US-based payment platform announced that the move was meant to curb vices in the education sector.

This was after British Education Secretary Damian Hinds told Paypal that it is “unethical for these companies to profit from this dishonest business”.

PayPal is to begin contacting firms which use its payment system to sell academic essays online.

“PayPal is working with businesses associated with essay-writing services to ensure our platform is not used to facilitate deceptive and fraudulent practices in education,” said a spokesman for the payment firm.

“PayPal will continue to diligently review and take appropriate action on accounts found to facilitate cheating that undermines academic integrity.”

Paypal started giving the firms notices as from Wednesday to “move their business elsewhere”.

The industry churns billions of shillings globally, with a significant portion of the revenues generated sent to Kenya. An investigative piece by British newspaper Daily Mail last month termed Kenya as the “hotbed where all the writing happens”.

