Controversial Pastor Ng’ang’a Arrested for Conning Businessman Sh3.6 Million

Neno Evangelism pastor James Ng’ang’a spent Thursday night in police custody at Central police station.

Reports indicate the controversial pastor was arrested for defrauding a businessman Sh3.6 million.

After interrogation, Ng’ang’a was freed on a police bond on Friday morning.

He is set to be arraigned in court later today to answer fraud charges.

The arrest comes days after he was arrested and charged with threatening to kill Citizen TV journalist Linus Kaikai.

Kaikai, the Director, Strategy & Innovation at Royal Media Services, filed a complaint with police over the “consequences” threat from Ng’ang’a over his stance on ‘con’ pastors in Kenya.

Read:Pastor Ng’ang’a Charged For Threatening Linus Kaikai, Released On Sh200,000 Bail

He said men of the cloth ought to have a theological degree before being allowed to take the pulpit.

In a three-minute video, pastor threatened the journalist saying degrees are not a qualification in Gods work.

” I do not know how to read and write but today I want to talk about something. First I want to thank those who cannot read, we will not be stopped from getting to heaven because we do not have degrees. Saying that preachers who do not have degrees should be banned is totally wrong. And for that news anchor, this is Kenya and not Rwanda, why are you talking like that, did all your brothers in Murang’a go to school?” he asked Kaikai.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu