Controversial Pastor James Ng’ang’a Issues Fresh Threats After Arrest Reports

Neno Evangelism pastor James Ng’ang’a has issued fresh threats to the media over arrest reports.

This is following media reports that the pastor spent Thursday night in police custody at Central Police Station.

Reports indicate the controversial pastor was arrested for defrauding a businessman Sh3.6 million.

In a video, seen by Kahawa Tungu, Ng’ang’a claims the media is spreading propaganda, targeted at tainting his name.

“Ni utamu gani mnasikia mkitaja jina la Ng’ang’a (What do you gain by mentioning my name),” the pastor asks.

“Wewe unadanganya wakenya niko jela…sasa unadanganya wakenya eti Ng’ang’a ameiba milioni tano, wewe chunga akili yako kama hautachunga I promise you the same again…(Loosely translated as:You’re lying to Kenyans that Ng’ang’a has been arrested for conning someone Sh5 million, I’m warning you again!” Ng’anga says.

In his closing remarks, the pastor seems to be attacking Citizen TV’s News Gang segment, which led to his first arrest, where journalists in the panel give their take on issues making headlines, popularly known as ‘Kicker’.

“…Kila mtu akianza kujufundisha kizungu, everybody wants to Kicker tonight, rubbish, I rebuke you,” he concludes.

The arrest comes days after he was arrested and charged with threatening to kill Citizen TV journalist Linus Kaikai in a video.

Kaikai, the Director, Strategy & Innovation at Royal Media Services, filed a complaint with police over the “consequences” threat from Ng’ang’a over his stance on ‘con’ pastors in Kenya.

He said men of the cloth ought to have a theological degree before being allowed to take the pulpit.

In a three-minute video, the pastor threatened the journalist saying degrees are not a qualification in Gods work.

” I do not know how to read and write but today I want to talk about something. First I want to thank those who cannot read, we will not be stopped from getting to heaven because we do not have degrees. Saying that preachers who do not have degrees should be banned is totally wrong. And for that news anchor, this is Kenya and not Rwanda, why are you talking like that, did all your brothers in Murang’a go to school?” he asked Kaikai.

Here’s the video.

Conman Pastor Ng'ang'a has issued unspecified threat to all those talking and writing about him on the media. "Chunga Sana. Rubbish!"

I can't believe there are people who sit in his church every Sunday and listen to this charlatan. It's either withcraft or acute ignorance pic.twitter.com/uRiBde5SCm — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) April 5, 2019

