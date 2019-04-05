One Arrested As ODM Complains Of Voter Bribery In Embakasi South By-election

Police have arrested a man in Embakasi South over voter bribery allegations during the ongoing by-election.

The individual, whose name is yet to be revealed, was arrested in Kware area in pipeline.

Reports allege that he is allied to Wiper aspirant Julius Mawathe.

His arrest followed complains from the ODM party, over the voter bribery claims.

ODM’s candidate Irshad Sumra had by Friday mid-day lamented over the credibility of the voting system accusing his main opponent, Mawathe, of trying to sabotage the process.

It is however claimed that the voter turnout is low as some polling stations registered less than 30 percent voter turnout.

Read: Is Kalonzo Lobbying For Raila To Drop Sumra For Mawathe In Embakasi South By-Election?

The seat fell vacant after the High Court nullified Mawathe’s victory last year, following a successful petition filed by the former MP Sumra.

Speaking after casting his vote in the morning, Mawathe noted that the turnout is low as some of the constituents have been denied time off from work to vote.

He further noted that some women had been threatened by a group pf three youths, telling them not to vote.

The youths are said to be standing at the entrances of polling stations, telling women to go back home and cook.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu