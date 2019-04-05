Magistrate Ogoti Quits Governor Moses Lenolkulal’s Case After Slapping Him With Ksh100M Bail

Principal Magistrate Douglas Ogoti has withdrawn from the ongoing case against Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal over Ksh84 million.

The magistrate recused himself from the case’s proceedings on Thursday after the suspects accused him of bias.

According to the governor’s lawyers, the Magistrate’s move to slap Lenolkulal with Ksh100 million bail or Ksh150 million bond and a surety of the same amount, prejudged him.

Announcing his withdrawal from the case, Magistrate Ogoti noted that he would not continue hearing the case despite his conscience being clear.

Ogoti further noted that he has deferred the case to magistrate Lawrence Mugambi.

The judge stated: “I’m just the head of the anti-corruption case and there are other people who can handle the matter. I have deferred the case to magistrate Lawrence Mugambi. The suspects should be remanded in custody until that time.”

Read: Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal Released

On Tuesday, Judge Ogoti became the talk of town after he slapped Samburu Governor with the ‘outrageous’ bail terms.

Terms that elicited diverse reactions from prominent Kenyans and the mwanachi alike.

However, following his ruling, Lenolkulal appealed for the reduction of the terms in High Court and Judge Mumbi Ngugi later reduced the terms to Ksh10 million cash bail or Ksh30 million bond or a surety of the same amount.

Governor Lenolkulal was released on Thursday from remand.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu