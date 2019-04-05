KPL – AFC Leopards Bounce Back With Win Over Chemelil Sugar

AFC Leopards convincingly beat Chemelil Sugar 2-0 in a Kenyan Premier League fixture staged at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Thursday to bounce back to winning ways.

Whyvonne Isuza scored one of the fastest goals this season seconds into the game to put Ingwe in the lead which lasted into the first half break.

Aziz Okaka scored against his former side in the second half to double the lead.

Chemelil had a chance to pull one back from the spot in the dying minutes of the game but goalkeeper Jairus Adira made a brilliant save to keep a cleansheet.

The victory takes Leopards further away for the relegation zone to position 12 on 23 points from 20 games.

In the other games of the day, second placed Sofapaka were held to a 1-1 by Nzoia Sugar, a replicated scoreline between Kariobangi Sharks and Zoo.

