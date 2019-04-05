KNH Acting CEO Thomas Mutie Sent Home For Terminal Leave

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has sent its acting chief executive officer (CEO) Thomas Mutie on terminal leave.

KNH announced that the leave is intended to pave way for the appointment of a substantive CEO to the position.

Speaking on the issue, Health CS Sicily Kariuki noted that despite Mr Mutie taking the leave, the ministry cannot immediately appoint a substantive CEO as a dispute touching on the matter is in court.

CS Kariuki noted: “We are finalizing the process of his (Thomas Mutie) terminal leave but we still have to look for someone to do it in acting capacity but hopefully that will be resolved by May 2 when the matter is finalized in court.”

Initially, the hospital had advertised the CEO’s position through Deloitte however, the process was stopped after a rights group filed an application in court citing discrimination in the hiring procedure.

Dr Mutie had taken over from Lily Koros who was sent on compulsory leave sent Ms Koros on compulsory leave in March,2018, in the wake of a neurosurgery mix-up that resulted in brain surgery being performed on the wrong patient.

She was later appointed as Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

According to reports, the institution is facing a management crisis with other top a management positions being filled on a temporary basis for indefinite time pending substantive appointments.

The hospitals further lacks a chairman of the board following the expiry of the tenure of David Kimaiyo, in March.

