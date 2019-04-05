Kenya Power Planning A 19-Hour Shutdown Of Prepaid ‘Token’ System

The Kenya Power prepaid system for purchasing power bundles popularly known as tokens will be off for 19 hours, as from Tuesday April 9, 11pm to Wednesday April 10, 6pm.

In a notice, Kenya Power says that they will be migrating data to a new hardware (server) for efficiency purposes.

“We wish to inform our esteemed customers that the prepaid system will be temporarily shut down from Tuesday 9th April 11.00 p.m to Wednesday 10th April 6.00 p.m to enable migration of data to a new hardware for improved service delivery,” read a notice published on the local dailies.

During the interruption, customers will not be able to purchase electricity tokens through banking halls, prepaid paybill number (888880) or through other payment channels.

The powerman has advised Kenyans to purchase tokens earlier to avoid inconveniences.

The last time Kenya power shut down the system for maintenance was last year July, after the system experienced delays.

The systems seems to be experiencing the same, with several customers complaining of delays after buying tokens.

