Kenya Lionesses Edge Out Argentina To Reach Hong Kong 7s Semis

The Kenya Lionesses continued with their run at ongoing Hong Kong 7s beating Argentina 17-15 to reach the semis.

The Kenyan queens came from two tries down to zoom past the Pumas for their fourth straight win of the meet.

Kenya won all their group matches, beating neighbors Uganda, hosts Hong Kong and Papua New Guinea to reach the quarters.

They will Brazil, who beat Kazakhstan in the semis.

The winner of the tournament will earn core status in the HSBC World Rugby Series next season.

