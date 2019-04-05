KEBS Gives Nuteez Peanut Clean Bill Of Health After Aflatoxin Claims

The Kenya Bureau Of Standards (KEBS) has revealed that Nuteez Peanut is safe for human consumption days after it was pulled off the shelves over aflatoxin claims.

In a statement on Friday, KEBS said the ban on the peanut has been lifted.

“Suspension of the Standardization Mark permit no. 965 for Peanut Butter branded Nuteez has been lifted,” KeBS said.

KEBS further noted that the company manufacturing the peanut had addressed concerns raised over incoming raw materials.

“We shall continue to monitor the effectiveness of Jetlak Foods Ltd controls for the Peanut Butter product through Market Surveillance, factory inspections and testing,” it noted.

KEBS report comes two months after the Government Chemist disclosed that a certificate analysis of the peanut butter had revealed a high content of aflatoxins.

The analysis revealed that the peanut contained 24.08ppb, 10ppb more than the required limit.

“The peanut butter exceeds the maximum required limit for total aflatoxins (10ppb) hence not fit for human consumption,” the government chemist analysis read.

The aflatoxin producing fungi, Aspergillus, are widely spread in nature and have severely contaminated food supplies of humans and animals, resulting in health hazards and even death.

