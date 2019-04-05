Speaker Justin Muturi Rejects Revocation Of ANC’s Godfrey Osotsi As Nominated MP

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has declined Amani National Congress (ANC) party’s request to have the nomination of Godfrey Osotsi as Member of Parliament revoked.

This is following the Musalia Mudavadi’s party decision to expel Osotsi as ANC member.

According to Muturi, ANC did not follow the law before arriving at the decision.

In a letter dated April 3, Muturi, through the house clerk Michael Sialai, said he is unable to quash the nomination of Mr Osotsi as requested by the party.

“We acknowledge with thanks receipt of your letter. However, we are unable to take any action on this matter until provisions of articles 103 and 105 of the constitution have been complied with,” reads the letter addressed to the ANC Secretary-General, Barrack Muluka.

Last month, ANC announced that the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) had adopted the party’s disciplinary resolution to expel Osotsi over “wrongful conduct.”

Reports indicate Osotsi was expelled over claims of misuse of the party’s funds when he served as secretary-general before the 2017 General Election.

In a statement, the party stated that the member ceases to enjoy party privileges.

“Hon. Godfrey Atieno Osotsi stands expelled from ANC. He is no longer a member of this Party and ceases to enjoy the privileges attendant to being a member of the Party, or to act on behalf of the Party in any way whatsoever, ” the press statement read in part.

The council, also summoned nominated Osotsi’s co-accused Senator Petronila Were to appear before the ANC Disciplinary Committee to defend herself.

“Petronila Were is hereby summoned within 14 day to appear before the Disciplinary Committee and offer clarification to her response to allegations facing her.”

The two members faced charges of wrongful conduct, “arising from their respective tenures as ANC Party Secretary General and ANC Party Executive Officer, respectively.”

Following the expulsion, the party directed its clerk to strike off the name of Osotsi from the ANC Party Registers.

Osotsi has in the recent past had serious disagreements with ANC party officials including publicly attacking the party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

