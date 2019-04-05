Jacques Tuyisenge Meets Child Named After Him In Kisumu

No doubt Jacques Tuyisenge is one of the most adored players by the Gor Mahia fans.

No wonder when he joined the Kenyan Premier League giants in 2016 from Police FC of Rwanda, one diehard fan decided to name his new born son after him.

Three years down the line the dad presented his son to the Rwandan national team captain after a KPL match against Sony Sugar on Wednesday at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Tuyisenge was on the mark on that as Gor Mahia edged out the millers 3-2.

“It was 2016 when I joined Gor Mahia, That’s when this baby boy was born and his Father is great Gor mahia fan so he named his son after me, it was a pleasure meeting JACQUES TUYISENGE KAWERE, I can’t thank you enough my fans for the love and the support,” the soft spoken striker tweeted.

Tayisenge has over the years become a core part of K’Ogalo’s success both domestically and in continental and regional football.

His sole goal from the spot against Petro Atletico earned Gor Mahia a first ever quarters berth in the CAF Confederation Cup this season.

The player is however linked with a move away from Gor Mahia this summer with Simba SC of Tanzania and AS Vita Club of the DRC among clubs rumored to be salivating for hid signature.

