Ex Lover Sues Lawyer Donald Kipkorir For Neglecting Son, Demands Sh 100 Million For Upkeep

A former lover has accused flamboyant lawyer Donald Kipkorir of abandoning his son whom he sired in 2013.

Eva Wangui Wachira in an affidavit presented to the court said that she met the lawyer in 2011 through social media platform Facebook.

According to the Nairobian, the lawyer has refused to subject himself to a DNA test stating that it was an intrusion of his privacy. Kipkorir leads a flamboyant life and flaunts his state of the art vehicle and luxury homes.

Ms. Wachira is in turn asking for close to Sh100 million upkeep for the child. In an affidavit seen by the Nairobian, Kipkorir’s baby mama has sort to give her child the same type of life that the lawyer lives.

The affidavit show that the lady is asking for the lawyer to cater for a house in Runda, buy designer cloths for the child and a two vehicle to take him to school. She asked for a Prado that cost Sh.5 million and a Toyota Premio that goes for Sh. 1.2 million.

She also asked to throw birthday celebrations worth half a million alongside Sh.1.5 million for she wanted the trips within an outside the country.

Ms. Wachira also said that she wanted the lawyer to cater for the school for his child and school related expenses amounting to Sh 280000.

Kipkorir however refused to pay the exorbitant amount for upkeep stating that Eva wa cohabiting with another man who had taken responsibility for the child.

Ms Wachira on the other said that they dated for two years and the lawyer did not shy from using his money and taking her for trips within the country and abroad. She said that the lawyer used her employees to fund er lifestyle.

