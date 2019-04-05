DCI Raids Steve Mbogo’s Residence in Karen and Recovers Vehicle After Robert Alai’s Exposé

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have today afternoon recovered a Range Rover from Steve Mbogo’s home, which is thought to have been imported fraudulently to evade tax.

Upon carrying out preliminary investigations, the vehicle number plates were found to belong to a probox.

The detectives most probably acted on a tip off from renowned blogger Robert Alai, who indicated that there was fake currency and gold in Mbogo’s house.

Here is Alai’s tweet:-

This comes barely a week after the DCI revealed that they are searching for 9 other vehicles linked to an investigation.

“If you own, know or have seen any of the vehicles (below), kindly make a report at your nearest Police Station or DCI Headquarters-Investigations Bureau,” tweeted DCI.

Here is the list of the vehicles:-

1. KCN 098G-Toyota Prado

2. KCN 097G-Toyota Prado

3. KCN 966F-Toyota Prado

4. KCN 960F-Toyota Prado

5. KCP 753Z-Toyota Prado

6. KCN 096G-Toyota D/Cabin

7. KCN 133N-Toyota Double Cabin

8. KCN 139N-Toyota Double Cabin

9. KCN 456G-Land cruiser Pick-UP

The vehicles are wanted as “exhibits in an ongoing investigation”.

