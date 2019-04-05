New Nairobi County Bill To Criminalise Buying Of Goods From Hawkers

In the coming days, you may face criminal charges if caught buying goods from hawkers in Nairobi, a new county bill proposes.

The bill, drafted during former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero’s regime, seeks to have people buying goods from street vendors arrested and fined in a court of law.

The county’s Minister for Trade and Tourism Allan Igambi has urged the current Members of County Assembly (MCAs) to pass the bill, which was never approved during Kidero’s time.

This is in a bid to curb the hawker menace in the country’s capital.

“I urge the MCAs to pass this Bill, this will not be a way to collect money but a deterrent to the menace,” Igambi said.

According to Igambi, the move is also aimed at promoting hygiene in the city as well as creating healthy competition in the city.

He argues that some hawkers in the city don’t adhere to health practices when handling or dealing with food stuffs.

“Some even have stalls but leave them to come and hawk in front of other business premises, this is what we want to deal with,” he said.

The new bill proposes that any hawker or buyer who will contravene the regulations, will be liable to a Sh20,000 fine.

