Bhang Worth Sh 2.5 Million Nabbed In Abandoned Car Along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway

Police have seized bhang worth Sh2.5m from an abandoned vehicle in Salgaa on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.
Around 2160 stones of the drug were impounded in the abandoned vehicle.
This is a just a fortnight after police seized bhang after a car accident along the same road.
A traffic officer discovered a haul of Ksh1.5 million worth of bhang in a vehicle that was involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on Saturday morning.
The motorist who was ferrying bhang is claimed to have attempted to overtake other vehicles in a bid to dodge police inspection when the accident happened.
Speaking on the accident, Naivasha Sub-County police commander Samuel Waweru mentioned: “It was obvious the motorist was speeding in an attempt to dodge police manning several roadblocks mounted along the busy highway.”
The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were injured.
According to the driver, the bhang was destined for Mombasa.
