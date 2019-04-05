Bhang Worth Sh 2.5 Million Nabbed In Abandoned Car Along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway

Police have seized bhang worth Sh2.5m from an abandoned vehicle in Salgaa on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

Around 2160 stones of the drug were impounded in the abandoned vehicle.

This is a just a fortnight after police seized bhang after a car accident along the same road.

A traffic officer discovered a haul of Ksh1.5 million worth of bhang in a vehicle that was involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on Saturday morning.

The motorist who was ferrying bhang is claimed to have attempted to overtake other vehicles in a bid to dodge police inspection when the accident happened.

Read:Students, Mombasa Businessman Arrested With Narcotics Worth Millions

Speaking on the accident, Naivasha Sub-County police commander Samuel Waweru mentioned: “It was obvious the motorist was speeding in an attempt to dodge police manning several roadblocks mounted along the busy highway.”

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were injured.

According to the driver, the bhang was destined for Mombasa.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu