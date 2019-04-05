AP Officer Linked To Robbery At A Chinese Construction Firm Arrested

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested a police officer linked to an incident of store breaking and stealing at a Chinese Construction company.

Silas Kipkoech Kosgei, an Administration Police officer with the rank of constable at Kigumo, is implicated for the break in where properties worth millions were stolen.

Kosgei is set to be arraigned on Monday.

“Police Constable Silas Kipkoech Kosgei of Kigumo @APSKenya HQs has been arrested by #DCI Detectives. He’s implicated in an incident of store breaking & stealing at a Chinese Construction company where properties worth millions were stolen,” DCI said in a tweet.

The arrest comes three days after the DCI reported that three men had been arrested following the incident.

The suspects were identified as Paul Maina Muniu, Peter Ndua Kilele and Ezekiel Maina Mwangi

In a tweet on Monday, the DCI reported that police had recovered stolen items in Nairobi.

