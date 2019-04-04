Victoria Kimani Humiliates Tiwa Savage, Ycee In New Video

Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani has lit the internet with her new cover dubbed ‘Fvck You’.

The now viral cover, tears down popular Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage and rapper Ycee.

In fierce lines, Vicky accuses Ycee of stealing lyrics without giving credits.

She slams the lad for being disrespectful.

“Fvck you Ycee! cuz I ain´t trying to vex for nobody, took my juice, you took my sauce, you stealing lyrics, never giving credit. You disrespectful nigga you run my cheque. Next time you try it, I got my goons on deck, ” Vicky sings.

Further, the Chocolate City singer claims Tiwa blocked her from striking deals in the music industry.

She slams Tiwa of being a hoe.

The diss informed the coining of #fvckyouchallenge that has seen many netizens both from Kenya and Nigeria weigh on the trending topic.

The challenge has received its share of criticism with many noticing the negative energy from both ends.

However, taking to her Instagram page, Vicky said it’s “just music and fun” and no one should make it a big deal out of it.

Here are tweets from the challenge.

We are tired of the #fvckyouchallenge already… You guys should stop please. Its getting annoying. — Jaguar (@chikaodi_emma) April 4, 2019

Victoria Kimani's #fvckyouchallenge jab at Tiwa Savage just confirms how most Nigerians hate the successes of others. A doctor claims to have found the cure for a deadly disease, other doctors rise and call it a scam; young guy displays wealth, we say it is Yahoo or ritual. SMH. — Lagos Junky (@JunkyLagos) April 4, 2019

. @Nadia_nakai wins the #FvckYouChallenge no doubt while y'all are still trying to diss Tiwa! — Maureen Tinnie 🇰🇪 (@Iam_Akinyi) April 4, 2019

Here is the cover.

