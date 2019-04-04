in ENTERTAINMENT

Victoria Kimani Humiliates Tiwa Savage, Ycee In New Video

Victoria Kimani (left) and Tiwa Savage (right). [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani has lit the internet with her new cover dubbed ‘Fvck You’.

The now viral cover, tears down popular Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage and rapper Ycee.

In fierce lines, Vicky accuses Ycee of stealing lyrics without giving credits.

She slams the lad for being disrespectful.

“Fvck you Ycee! cuz I ain´t trying to vex for nobody, took my juice, you took my sauce, you stealing lyrics, never giving credit. You disrespectful nigga you run my cheque. Next time you try it, I got my goons on deck, ” Vicky sings.

Further, the Chocolate City singer claims Tiwa blocked her from striking deals in the music industry.

She slams Tiwa of being a hoe.

The diss informed the coining of #fvckyouchallenge that has seen many netizens both from Kenya and Nigeria weigh on the trending topic.

The challenge has received its share of criticism with many noticing the negative energy from both ends.

However, taking to her Instagram page, Vicky said it’s “just music and fun” and no one should make it a big deal out of it.

Here are tweets from the challenge.

Here is the cover.

