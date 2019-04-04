Ugandan Uber Driver Charged For Attempted Rape In Boston

Ugandan Uber driver Daudah Mayanja, 37, of Waltham, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with two counts of rape.

Mayanja allegedly attacked a woman in his car. His access has since been revokedd and he therefore cannot use the cab -hailing app.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have put a detainer on him and he will not been removed from the US and he was given a cash bail of $25000. His case will be heard on May 1.

The Uber driver however insisted that he was innocence and the accusations leveled against were false

“That information that aired outside is wrong and false,” Mayanja told WCVB. “She jumped from the back seat to the driver’s seat. When I pulled over, she jumped out from the car, (and) I left the scene. I called my bosses because, after, I noticed that she left her bag inside my car. I called the Uber offices to tell them about the situation.She reported to the police that somebody, the driver, tried to rape her,” he said.

He pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

