Six KTDA Officials Jailed Over Contempt Of Court

Six Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) officials have been sentenced to seven months in jail over contempt of court.

The six include Peter Kinyua, Eston Gakunga Gikore, Kennedy Omanga, Francis Macharia, Lerionka Tiamapati and Stephen Maina Githiga.

The six have an option of paying a fine of Ksh400,000, or face the jail term.

They were found guilty of contempt of court after they were accused of proceeding with an election at the Kiiru Tea Factory which had been stopped by court on November 27, 2017.

This comes amidst their application before the Supreme Court seeking to bar their sentencing.

A three-judge bench comprising of William Ouko, Fatuma Sichale and John Otieno Odek however ignored their plea and went ahead to sentence them.

