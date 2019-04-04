Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal Released

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has been released from the Industrial Area Remand Prison after paying a cash bail of 110 million.

The county boss managed to settle the cash bail after High Court Judge Mumbi Ngugi reduced his bail terms from the initial Ksh100 million to Ksh 10 million on Wednesday.

In her ruling, Justice Ngugi also reduced Lenolkulal’s bond from Ksh150 million to Ksh30 million with a surety of a similar amount.

This was after Governor Lenolkulal filed an application through his lawyer to have the initial bail terms issued by Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti reviewed.

Justice Ngugi noted that the terms issued by her colleague were excessive and could only amount to denial of bail.

“It has not been demonstrated that he is a flight risk, and I note that the Prosecution did not oppose his application for bail,” her ruling read.

Governor Lenolkulal was arrested on Tuesday over Ksh84.7 million graft.

He has since been charged for allegedly obtaining Ksh84.7 million by supplying fuel to the Samburu Couty Government through his company, Oryx Service Station.

