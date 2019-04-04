President Kenyatta Appears Clean-Shaven During State Of The Nation Address

President Uhuru Kenyatta today stunned Kenyans after appearing in parliament for the State of the Nation Address clean-shaven.

It has not been the norm for the President to appear in public clean-shaven, since he was elected as the President in 2013.

The President has always appeared with short hair (almost a centimetre long) unlike his deputy William Ruto who has adopted a clean-shave all through.

Speaking during the address, the president affirmed that the delivery of the Big Four agenda is on course.

“We expect the private sector to take advantage of the policies and incentives in place, and turn the four priority areas into mighty engines of wealth and job creation,” said Mr Kenyatta.

In affordable housing pillar, the president noted that only 175,000 had registered for the scheme.

“Kenyans have shown that they are ready for this despite court cases and initial delays. Over 175,000 Kenyans have already registered under the voluntary scheme known as “Boma Yangu”. These Kenyans will undoubtedly be first in line for the allocation of houses,” he said.

“To realize this vision, we have promulgated the Affordable Housing Development Framework Guidelines, providing the enabling policy and financing for the roll out of this transformative Programme.”

He also announced that the government had initiated reforms in the Coffee sub-Sector, and implemented numerous interventions emanating from the recommendations of the Coffee Taskforce.

“These include the ambitious rehabilitation of 500 pulping stations (factories) in 31 coffee-growing Counties. Mr Speaker, with a view to comprehensively resolve the problem of undue delays in the payment cycle, we have set up a Ksh3 billion Cherry Advance Revolving Fund to be operational from July 1, 2019,” said the President.

To enhance food production at household level, the President said that over the last year, the government has constructed 4,400 water pans under the Household Irrigation Water Project.

