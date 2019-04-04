Officers Facing Corruption Charges Will Be Removed From Office – President Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared that any officer who will be prosecuted for engaging in corruption in the country will be removed from office.

The President, who was speaking during the State of the Nation Address at Parliament buildings on Thursday, affirmed that the government is keen on empowering graft institutions in the country.

“Corruption compromises on the promise of devolution, security and rule of law. There is no community or religion that endorses stealing,” said President Kenyatta.

He rooted that the institutions should be funded well to make necessary progress needed in the war against graft.

“To deepen the fight against graft by funding institutions with this noble duty, ” he said.

“Institutions charged with fighting corruption need to be strengthened and not weakened.”

According to the president, a multi-agency approach recently adopted by the government has proved to work in the arrest and prosecution of officers in government involved in corruption.

He challenged the judiciary not to waiver in the fight against the county.

“We must accept that one or two branches of gov’t cannot solve this problem on its own. That is why we look up t the Judiciary. Cases on corruption must be heard & determined on priority basis. Kenyans are waiting,” he said.

On asset recovery, the president said the government has entered into asset recovery agreements with foreign countries in pursuit of a robust restitution strategy.

“It is not enough to convict and jail those charged with corruption, it is a must that these people return the wealth of Kenyans,” he stated.

On the steps the government has made on the fight against graft, the President stated that several state officers have been charged with graft including Cabinet Secretaries (8), Principle Secretaries (7) and eight current and former county governors.

He disclosed that he had revoked the appointment of High Court Judge Joseph Mutava on graft claims.

This was after the Supreme Court affirmed a decision by a tribunal that recommended his removal over gross misconduct.

“Today morning I have revoked the appointment of the Judge Mutava. This is the outcome undertaken within the framework of law,” he said.

