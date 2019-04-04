ODPP Alarmed After Videos Of Teacher Assaulting Minors Go Viral

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) has been alarmed after videos showing a teacher assaulting minors went viral.

In the two videos, unidentified middle-aged woman is seen inflicting corporal punishment to two children in a classroom.

In a tweet on Thursday, ODPP demonised the act saying its unacceptable to subject the minors to such cruel punishment.

“The Clip has been brought to the attention of the DPP. It is unacceptable to subject a minor to such cruel punishment,”ODPP said in a tweet.

In one video, the woman is captured forcing a young girl to wipe a chair after vomiting. She hits the young girl severally on the head and buttocks.

“Why are you vomiting?” she is heard saying.

In the second video, the woman is captured hitting a young boy with a hard object on the head.

She physically assaults the boy including throwing him on the floor.

The cry of the innocent minors didn’t seem to move her an inch.

Neither the location or the person who took the video has been identified.

The public has been urged to volunteer any information that would help identify the woman and the location in question.

Here’s how Kenyans reacted to the videos.

Oh my God, where is this happening, which country, where is this happening. Those are monsters!!!! — Jonah Crawford (@B_Uniqq) April 4, 2019

Sometimes I'm glad I don't have kids yet because I would literally live in a jail cell with the amount of people like this I would have taken knee caps off of don't kill just paralyze so they never forget 😠😠😠 — Sashamshengu (@sashamshengu) April 4, 2019

Am wondering why we have lots of kids being home schooled now it makes so much sense, this is bullshit.. — Simplicity…… (@KeruboSonia) April 4, 2019

