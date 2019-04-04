MPs Planning To Visit Malaysia To Learn How To Fight Corruption

Members of parliament are planning to fly to Malaysia to learn corruption fighting techniques.

This was revealed by National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security Chairman Paul Koinange, who said that he will be sending some MPs on a bench-marking mission.

“The MPs will travel to Malaysia to study their system and submit a report,” said Koinange.

In July last year, MPs from Zambia visited Kenya on a similar mission.

The Zambian Committee on Privileges, Absences and Support Services visited the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Nairobi where they hoped to learn techniques the body was using to fight corruption.

Corruption has been a bottleneck on Kenya’s economy and development, with the government declaring rejuvenated war on corruption.

“Corruption scandals in Kenya have got to a point where the figures no longer shock Kenyans. The Jubilee administration will forever be remembered as the most corrupt in Kenya’s post-independence history. Nothing is sacred under Jubilee – from money meant for medicine and hospitals, to children’s books, to mega infrastructure projects. It is an administration established to steal from ordinary Kenyans. The thieves in the administration have become so bold that they barely hide their deeds,” wrote Ken Opalo, an assistant professor at Georgetown University.

Kenya has lost billions to corruption since the Jubilee government took power in 2013, most of which was meant for development.

