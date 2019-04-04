Migori Governor Okoth Obado To Skip Raila’s Event In Awendo, Cites Court Restrictions

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has announced that he will skip an event in Awendo, set to be presided over by Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on his snub, Obado noted that he will not be able to attend the groundbreaking of the Awendo Kenya Medical Training College,citing court restrictions.

He noted that the restriction stipulated by the court during his release from remand, limits his movement.

During a presser on Thursday, Obado stated: “I would have wished to join Raila Odinga and the people of Awendo in the commissioning of the KMTC… unfortunately the orders given by the court in the Sharon Otieno murder case bar me from stepping into Awendo town because of its proximity to Homa Bay County.”

Despite that, Obado expressed his optimism that soon enough he will regain his complete freedom to access all part of his county.

Read: Migori Governor Okoth Obado Makes Request To Court Over Travel Ban

Addressing the journalists, Obado defended the suspended Supreme Court judges Jackton Ojwang’ over claims that he benefited from the upgrade of a road leading to his Migori home.

Obado divulged that the said road is a public road and is used by many residents.

“Justice Ojwang’ is being fought unnecessarily by individuals who have their own self missions to achieve,” the governor stated.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu