Watch Michael Olunga’s Brace Against V-Veran Nagasaki

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga returned from injury to score two for Kashiwa Reysol against V-Veran Nagasaki in the J-League 2 on Wednesday.

Taiyo Koga drew the first blood nine minutes into the encounter before Olunga doubled the lead in the 17th minute with a predatory finish.

The former Gor Mahia hit-man grabbed his brace in the 40th minute with a fine header from a corner kick.

Olunga has now scored three league goals in three games for Kashiwa, who are currently joint top of the table.

Overall he has netted five times this season in all competitions.

⚽️⚽️

Thank you Lord pic.twitter.com/YAzDmhRhcS — Ogada Olunga (@OgadaOlunga) April 3, 2019

